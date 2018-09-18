Montanans have the chance to vote for an old-time politician this election cycle, a man whose party affiliation means less than the state he is from.
In the days before the ruling party demanded a candidate kiss the ring (or in Ted Cruz’s case, lick the boots) of the Nero in charge, a senator like Jon Tester would probably be a centrist Republican. Now, if you don’t want to wink at the Koch brothers when you claim to be for Social Security or any reasonable level of health care, or stream access or wilderness or public schools, you have to run as a Democrat. It’s lamentable, but it’s true. The Democrats can’t rule, but they might be able to govern. The Republicans can rule, but they are going to burn the place down doing it.
And the guy in the palace, surrounded by all his sycophants and spies, is going to fiddle (with his phone) while it happens.
Tim Nielson,
Missoula