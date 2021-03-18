Senate Bill 306 unnecessary

Senate Bill 306 would do two new things changing the face of the FWP Fish & Wildlife Commission. The first would increase the commission from five to seven members. This sounds pretty good to me especially in that it increases the regional representation of the commission members. This could, hypothetically, be bringing in more diversity in experiences and views held by those making significant decisions around wildlife and natural resources across Montana.

Yet, the second big change this bill would enact is that four of the members must represent landowners involved in agriculture. This would be nixing the potential diversity in perspectives the commission would operate with and thus skew decisions despite the fact that they serve all Montanans who value science-based fish and wildlife management in our state.