Senate Bill 306 unnecessary

Senate Bill 306 would do two new things changing the face of the FWP Fish & Wildlife Commission. The first would increase the commission from five to seven members. This sounds pretty good to me especially in that it increases the regional representation of the commission members. This could, hypothetically, be bringing in more diversity in experiences and views held by those making significant decisions around wildlife and natural resources across Montana.
Yet, the second big change this bill would enact is that four of the members must represent landowners involved in agriculture. This would be nixing the potential diversity in perspectives the commission would operate with and thus skew decisions despite the fact that they serve all Montanans who value science-based fish and wildlife management in our state.
While I think it is incredibly important to have members of this commission involved in agriculture because of their in-depth understanding of the land, I am very concerned with mandating that the commission has a majority of seats representing a single industry. The commission is making huge decisions about wildlife management, which often presents differences in values when it comes to private land and agriculture. Though I know many landowners are dedicated to conservation, why must the state legislature require this majority and take important seats away that could be held by hunters, anglers, other recreators, outfitters, guides, and those with vast experience in natural resources?
This unnecessary bill will drastically change how this commission is populated and will eliminate the opportunity for unique perspectives, further homogenizing the commission’s decision making ability. The commission’s strength is in the diversity of it’s membership, representing the state’s many user groups that rely on vibrant natural resources. Those user groups are also key to providing economic vitality to Montana in the forms of tourism, hunting, and angling.
SB 306 advanced onto the House so now is the time to contact your elected officials in that chamber. Montana is the envy of the nation in regards to its wildlife resources. Sadly, Texas is being referenced all too frequently when it comes to modeling natural resource management in this legislative session.
Hannah Nikonow,
Missoula