Senate candidate will recover POWs

When you see an Ace of Hearts it means within, or passing nearby, is an American with courage and caring enough to respond to the call of duty to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Thousands of Montanans gave some and some gave all.

From pictures of these Aces of Hearts on my John Brian Driscoll Facebook page, you’ll see they ask nothing except effort by our nation to recover the 1587 fellow Americans who are still POW-MIAs. As of Jan. 21, the obstacles to POW-MIA recovery are few intelligence analysts and repeated cancellation of planned operations due to decreased funding. This has sent negative signals of disinterest to officials in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Send me to the Senate to work to increase funding for POW-MIA recovery.

Like those before me, I place our Constitution above my own well-being, personal loyalties or political party. Trust that as your senator, I have proven capability and mental determination to check and balance our president, as our Constitution requires.

Republican Abraham Lincoln knew, "A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Keep us together, vote Republican, if only this once, and send me to the Senate.

John Driscoll,