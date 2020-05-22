Senate in need of Bullock's leadership

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At this moment in time we are seeing what happens when you have incompetent folks running our government. By this weekend we might have over 100,000 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 in a little over eight weeks.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted against the original relief bill that helped ordinary Montanans. On the flip side, Gov. Steve Bullock acted decisively when confronted with this pandemic and as a result we have lost very few Montana lives.

When unemployment applications overwhelmed the Montana system, Bullock saw the problem and took steps to fix it. He bought software from Massachusetts, which was handling their overload with ease. The training on the software was easy and straightforward and as a result, Montanans are receiving their payments with ease and the backlog is resolved. How cool is that? With no fuss or fanfare, he fixed the problem and made our lives better.

Wouldn't it be great to have someone like Steve Bullock in Washington looking out for us and not his rich donors? I think so.

Barbara Parker,

Lolo