Senate must protect USPS

Senate must protect USPS

Senator Daines:

The United States Postal Service is a core institution of our country, and has provided two centuries' worth of reliable communication to all people in all locations of our country.

That our president would actively seek to undermine this system, for whatever reason, is unconscionable. That he and his appointees would do this with the stated purpose of limiting an individuals access to voting is purely unacceptable.

Regardless of your general stand supporting President Trump, for the sake of all Montanans and all citizens and eligible voters, I beg you to take a clear stand on this issue. Insist the Senate take action to prevent these actions.

Surely one man does not get to determine the fate of the USPS and the voting rights of all. We have a system of checks and balances, and you are it.

Sally Ann Chisholm,

Missoula

