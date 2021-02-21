 Skip to main content
Senate Republicans fled snake challenge

I just read online of Arthur, a noble Queensland, Australia, cat who leaped on a venomous brown snake to save two small children who were playing in a garden.

Arthur killed the snake, but it managed to bite him before it died. The hero cat fell victim to its venom the next day.

Forty-three Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump in his latest impeachment trial showed they resemble Arthur's actions not at all.

Gutlessly, they fled their snake challenge.

Only seven Republican Senators had the courage to confront evil.

The 43 should keep no mirrors in their homes, otherwise they would see reflected each morning true cowardice — their own.

Thank you, Arthur, for showing  true courage. And thank you, the GOP seven, exceptions in a party of putrid pusillanimity.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior 

