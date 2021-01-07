Senator Daines deserves credit for changing position

Yesterday we saw rioting in the U.S. Capitol, incited by the President of the United States, who was objecting to the fact that Congress was about to certify the votes as submitted by the states.

The president has maintained for two months that he didn't really lose the election. In spite of huge efforts, he has produced no evidence and repeatedly lost in court. He has managed to persuade millions of Americans, and in turn, many senators and representatives announced they would try to slow certification of the state's votes.

Sen. Steve Daines was one of them. We have been frequent critics of his decision, even calling for his resignation. But yesterday the senator showed courage and leadership by announcing that he would no longer object. He deserves credit and thanks for that.

The president, with less than two weeks left, has once again committed impeachable offenses by inciting to riot to overthrow a lawful election: a coup attempt. That he cares for no one and nothing but himself is obvious. If it is necessary to impeach him to prevent his ever serving again, then it must be done. We owe it to our fragile republic, and to the truth.

Mark and Dorothy Hull,

Missoula

