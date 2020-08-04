Senator should show up, listen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Montana, we go out of our way to look out for our neighbors: to show up, listen and to treat them like our own extended family. It may be thousands of miles away, but decisions made in Washington impact all of us, so we deserve a senator who shows up, listens and looks out for every Montanan like they would their own family or neighbors.

Steve Daines is not that senator. During his time in Washington, he's been busy looking out for his own priorities and has taken more than $2 million from corporate special interest groups and over $300,000 from the insurance industry. Not only does Senator Daines consistently take money from special interest groups instead of listening to the interests of Montanans, he supports efforts that would rip protections away from the 152,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions and those who rely on Medicaid expansion.

Real Montanans look out for each other and fight for each other. Steve Daines does not fight for us, but instead chooses to prioritize the interests of those corporate donors who're whispering in his ear. It’s time we elect senator who will listen, it's time for Steve Bullock.

Paula Freston,

Victor

