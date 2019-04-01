Re: "State’s abortion debate heated" (March 31):
Is Sen. Albert Olszewski, orthopedic surgeon, medical school graduate (where he undoubtedly rotated through obstetrics), going to assert that the death of an anencephalic infant is the result of being killed by a neonatologist after birth?
The absence of a brain is incompatible with life. Period. Comfort measures are all that can, and will, be offered.
If Dr. Olszewski is refuting this then, as a physician, he should be ashamed of himself. And stay in his lane.
Andrea Borgmann,
Hingham, Massachusetts