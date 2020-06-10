Senator Thomas an expert in epidemiology?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Missoulian: Thank you for acquainting me with the recent pronouncement of state Sen. Fred Thomas on the subject of wearing COVID-19 face masks. Little did I know it was some sort of "hoax" perpetrated by our government to further some sort of "compliance push."

It is comforting to know that we have such a learned expert in epidemiology in nearby Stevensville. Though I do wish Thomas would quit masquerading as a mere insurance salesman, so we could have the benefit of his insights more often.

However, in the meantime, I think I'll continue to rely on the views of Dr. Anthony Fauci with respect to the efficacy of wearing face masks.

You know, when term limits were first introduced in Montana, I was skeptical. But now I say: Thank God for term limits!

Tom Gigstad,

Missoula

