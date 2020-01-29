This year I might run for senator. If I do, I don't want anybody coming over to my house.
I have a modest time-share money bin with my former boss. You can contact me through the surveillance cameras on the roof. Please hold your signs up.
I'll be coming to your town, but you won't know it until l'm gone. If you do know it, you know who you are. It's not that I dislike public meetings, it's just that I've never tried it. I mean, where is your control? What do you do if the subjects aren't submissive? My people know how to act.
My boss had to sucker-punch that uppity journalist just to make a point with the judiciary, which was well taken by Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West: No matter what the crime, a man that rich will not be attending any public meetings with cellmates. The journalist went down with a glass jaw, Judge West went down to keep his job.
So, open call meetings, where anybody can come? Try to make me.
R. Carter,
Libby