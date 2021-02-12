Senators are not listening to the people

Any citizen of the United States who thinks Donald Trump should not be impeached now is guilty of wallowing in denial and unable to recognize the absolute horror of Trump's words and inactions.

Or, any Republican senator who is on the brink of finding this guilty as sin character innocent of the charge levied against him is a coward. These supposed representatives of the people aren't listening to the people or their conscience. They're listening to the money and the "good life" their charmed life in Washington affords them.