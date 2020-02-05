Senators failed to follow due process

I want you to think about the person you love most in the world.

Now imagine that person being brutally murdered in full view of 20 bystanders. The police are called, all these people are able to describe the perpetrator and give enough information that the killer is arrested. All the bystanders pick out this person in the lineup.

This is America, you think. Justice will be done. There are rules to follow.

However, when the killer is brought to trial, the judge decides that none of the witnesses will be allowed to testify. Ultimately the killer is able to walk free, since there is no evidence presented against him. And chances are good that he will kill again.

That is what happened to our country last week. The senators whose salaries we pay with our taxes did not follow the rules of due process. And Donald Trump may not be convicted.

Please remember this as we approach another election. Don’t re-elect these senators who are chopping away at the very foundations of our country by failing to uphold the Constitution.

We the people need to hold our elected officials accountable for this despicable breach of ethics.

Karen Somerset,

Missoula

