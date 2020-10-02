Senators should focus on COVID

The Senate is currently consumed by their desire to quickly confirm and replace Justice Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court. In the meantime, they continue to ignore the most important issue facing our country — the pandemic that kills more and more Americans every day.

Americans will keep dying whether or not a new justice is appointed in the 40 days before the election. Families will go hungry or face eviction. Small-business owners will wonder if they can survive. Our senators need to get to work to provide relief for those who pay the price of Senate inaction in the midst of this pandemic. The country managed just fine with only eight justices on the court for the 422 days it took to confirm a new justice after the death of Antonin Scalia.

Many Americans are grieving the passing of Justice Ginsberg, one of the most consequential jurists of our age. Give us time to mourn and reflect on her accomplishments. Give her the respect of honoring her dying wish. Senators should demonstrate their concern and respect for the immediate needs of the American people by taking action on their behalf rather than playing political power games.

Holly Raser,

Missoula

