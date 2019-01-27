Martin Luther King's 90th birthday memories:
I wanted to march, to be there in the '60s, with the brave, angry folk, needing to demonstrate my anger, dismay, fear, gut-wrenching rage.
Being young, white, protected and pregnant embarrassed me. Being old, white, privileged still does. I want to join the brave, determined, committed.
Instead, I write letters and send hexes to racists, sexists, ageists and bigots. Do any of you sense your nose getting longer? Your hair falling out?
Shirley V. Tiernan,
Missoula