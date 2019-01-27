Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

Martin Luther King's 90th birthday memories:

I wanted to march, to be there in the '60s, with the brave, angry folk, needing to demonstrate my anger, dismay, fear, gut-wrenching rage.

Being young, white, protected and pregnant embarrassed me. Being old, white, privileged still does. I want to join the brave, determined, committed.

Instead, I write letters and send hexes to racists, sexists, ageists and bigots. Do any of you sense your nose getting longer? Your hair falling out?

Shirley V. Tiernan, 

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
3
0
1
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags