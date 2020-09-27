 Skip to main content
Senior living staff deserve medals

As Freda Hall recently wrote (letter, Sept. 16), I, too, wish to compliment Rod Foster Jr. and the entire staff at Clark Fork Riverside Senior Living Center for their magnificent handling of the current pandemic, coronavirus, with constant current information on the virus, mandatory face masks, social distancing and always a smile on their faces. I admire them greatly and feel safe and secure at this wonderful residence.

Again, thanks to all staff for what they are doing for us. If medals were given, you surely should have one.

Shirley George,

Missoula

