Sensationalism exacerbates COVID-19 panic

News media, social media, newspaper, online news, television, radio, internet — stop the sensationalism with COVID-19. Stop using "feeling the hit," "jumped," "escalated," "skyrocketed," "officers scared out there," "potential public health disaster," and on and on.

You, the news media, are the single greatest reason we have citizens hoarding supplies at home and standing in crowded lines when anyone in that line can be asymptomatic and spreading COVID-19. Showing pictures of lines at the box stores just creates more panic, as people actually risk their lives for toilet paper when they should be staying at home.

You, the news media, have forced the panic onto our medical and emergency systems with your sensationalized reporting. You, the news media, have put those important people at higher risk. Sure, COVID-19 is on the rise in Montana. Montana is testing more people and thus those with the positive virus will increase. Many don't know they are carrying it.

Stop the damage, report the facts without sensationalism. Remind people to stay at home and to support their local businesses by getting food and supplies delivered to their homes.

Shame on you, news and social media. You put your neighbors at risk!

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

