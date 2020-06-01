Sentencing enhancement law has loopholes

The state of Montana defines sentencing enhancements in the Montana Code Annotated, 45-5-222.
"Sentence enhancement — offenses committed because of victim's race, creed, religion, color, national origin, or involvement in civil rights or human rights activities. (1) A person who has pleaded guilty or nolo contendere to or who has been found guilty of any offense, except malicious intimidation or harassment, that was committed because of the victim's race, creed, religion, color, national origin, or involvement in civil rights or human rights activities or that involved damage, destruction, or attempted destruction of a building regularly used for religious worship, in addition to the punishment provided for commission of the offense, may, if the provisions of 46-1-401 have been complied with, be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not less than 2 years or more than 10 years, except as provided in 46-18-222."
This intends that if someone is assaulted or harmed, or their property is damaged for reasons as noted, that additional considerations should apply.
There are a few legal loopholes in this law. First, the definitions of the "harms accountable" are very limited. The Montana DLI Human Rights Bureau also has certain authority to investigate federally and arbitrate post factum discrimination for the same classes but in other circumstances.
Both of these legal bodies of law lack teeth. First because the victim must stand up after being harmed, and second, nothing in the law prevents prejudice from harming in the first place.
I cannot seem to write the conclusion here; that is up to our legislators.
Jacques F. Boulet,
Butte
