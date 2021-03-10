Separate indiscretion, deliberately offensive

We’ve got to start talking sense over this business about our pasts coming back to haunt us in the form of embarrassing letters, photographs, videotapes, etc. There isn’t anybody out there who doesn’t have something in his/her past that he/she would like to keep private.

That said, most of these are pretty harmless: i.e., they're worlds less egregious than standing in front of a Confederate flag at a Confederate-themed fraternity party.

So we need to start exercising a little judgment here, separating youthful indiscretion, poor taste or simple naivete from the deliberately offensive. Only then will we be doing the fair thing: sparing basically decent people from wearing the scarlet letters only a few truly deserve.

Robert Risko,

Missoula

