I see a lot of letters in the Missoulian that pour out complaints, criticism, anger, hate and other vituperations. I wonder whether people understand the harm, the damage that they do to themselves when they express these sorts of sentiments.
Certainly, there are situations that affront us, or definitely merit our indignation, and which need to be addressed, but it seems to me that they should be conveyed in a more restrained manner.
There is an old adage that says, "A grudge is a heavy load to carry." I have come to realize that no "revenge" is needed. I have told many individuals that those whom we wish to punish are already killing themselves — it is only necessary to look in their eyes to see that they are tormented and miserable in their hearts.
While we are addressing wrong actions and persons let's not allow ourselves and our attitudes to be infected with the bitterness that would ruin our own resolve and contentment in the same way. Justice needs to be served, but we should keep ourselves free from the spiritual and psychological harm of unrestrained emotion.
You have free articles remaining.
As the Bible says, "In your anger, do not sin."
Larry Roland,
Missoula