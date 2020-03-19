Set aside hate, come together

Finally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I opened my Missoulian to only one mildly politically divisive article with our local senator throwing a small temper tantrum. Perhaps he could have handled this unprecedented pandemic better, but I have serious doubts any leader could have prepared for a health calamity of this magnitude.

At this time in history, Americans need to put down the pens of social media hate and polarizing politics and come together to support each other.

Thank you to the Missoulian staff for realizing that and stepping up with humanitarian articles, public service articles, supportive editorials and only one slightly divisive article.

It’s time we grow up and stop the faceless bullying. Take care of those you love and cherish. You may find it’s rather rewarding and enjoyable. When you languish in hate, you languish alone.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

