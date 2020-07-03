Set politics aside and face facts

Set politics aside and face facts

{{featured_button_text}}

If it is to be, it is up to me!

Significant changes in our individual and collective behaviors are critical to our futures. Here are some relevant facts. A fact is something that actually exists. A fact has one or more consequences; each is a fact.

Some key COVID-19 facts and consequences are: (1) it is highly contagious, (2) the primary transmission mode is close, sustained person-person proximity, (3) someone can unknowingly be a contagious carrier, (4) a single person can infect many others and (5) it is deadly for many elderly or those with poor health.

The most effective remedy facts are (1) wear a face mask, (2) stay at least six feet from others, (3) wash/sanitize hands frequently and (4) minimize touching face, eyes and mouth.

The major barrier to changing behaviors is the false assertion that individual freedom trumps collective health. No one has the right to expose others to deadly second-hand smoke. Similarly, no one has the right to expose others to COVID-19.

Each of us must set politics aside. Each of us must implement the remedies. If we don’t, the future is grim. Remember: if is to be, it’s up to me!

Allen Gates,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News