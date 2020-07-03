Set politics aside and face facts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If it is to be, it is up to me!

Significant changes in our individual and collective behaviors are critical to our futures. Here are some relevant facts. A fact is something that actually exists. A fact has one or more consequences; each is a fact.

Some key COVID-19 facts and consequences are: (1) it is highly contagious, (2) the primary transmission mode is close, sustained person-person proximity, (3) someone can unknowingly be a contagious carrier, (4) a single person can infect many others and (5) it is deadly for many elderly or those with poor health.

The most effective remedy facts are (1) wear a face mask, (2) stay at least six feet from others, (3) wash/sanitize hands frequently and (4) minimize touching face, eyes and mouth.

The major barrier to changing behaviors is the false assertion that individual freedom trumps collective health. No one has the right to expose others to deadly second-hand smoke. Similarly, no one has the right to expose others to COVID-19.

Each of us must set politics aside. Each of us must implement the remedies. If we don’t, the future is grim. Remember: if is to be, it’s up to me!

Allen Gates,

Stevensville

