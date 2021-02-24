Set up waiting list for COVID vaccines

I just wanted to relate how extremely difficult it is to get a COVID shot here in Missoula.

I was told by the Health Department that I was to call the 258-INFO line at 1 p.m. on Thursday to sign up for getting the shot. I called at 12:55 and got a busy signal. Another busy signal at 1. Then another busy signal at five after.

When I finally got through, I was told by a recorded voice that I would have to wait because there were 10 other people on the line ahead of me. I waited and waited, and then was disconnected. Then I tried again, and again got a busy signal.

When I finally got through to someone, they told me that all the shot slots had been taken in four minutes! I've heard that over the internet the slots are filled in five minutes.

I told the operator that a better idea would be to have the people who call get on a waiting list for them to call us when slots are open. I strongly feel that having a list would more sense than to have hundreds of people calling at the same time, most of them getting busy signals.

John Crawford,

Lolo

