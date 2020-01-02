For all who don't do research, such as the letter against eliminating the congressional pensions.
Something can't be eliminated that isn't there.
This fake info has been floating around for years and will keep floating because people don't take the time to confirm.
If any and all will go to the CBO, known as the Congressional Budget Office online and look up and read the facts on pensions, they will find there is no guaranteed full pay pension given to any and all Congress people after serving even just one term, as many have been led to believe.
So folks this is one piece of fake news that can be verified if you care to know the facts.
Doug Stewart,
Missoula