Sewer and wastewater workers deserve thanks, too

We are all grateful to the health-care workers, first responders, suppliers of food, water and energy, and so many other workers who continue to provide essential services.

I want to thank a group of essential workers that we might not think of as often — the workers who maintain our sewer system, treat our wastewater, and safely turn those wastes into compost. They are protecting our health and the health of our river.

And I would like to remind folks that everyone can help these workers by being careful what you flush down your toilet. Only flush toilet paper. Do not flush masks, gloves, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, etc. These clog the system and increase health risks for those workers and all of us.

Dealing with our current health emergency is generating a lot of additional waste. Make sure to dispose of it properly.

Vicki Watson,

Missoula

