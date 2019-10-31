My friend Amber Shaffer is running for a seat on the Missoula City Council and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak about her character and capabilities.
Almost 10 years ago Shaffer enrolled in one of my courses at the University of Montana. Not only was she an intelligent high-achiever, she was also a compassionate and enjoyable person to have around.
Over the years, she led the planning and production of Kyi-Yo Pow Wow — one of the largest and oldest student-run pow wows in the country — and again proved to be competent and capable in her leadership, demonstrating many qualities I know will serve our community well. One of these is her sense of commitment; she shows up 100%, giving her full attention and effort to things she is involved in, a characteristic critical in responsive public service. She is also a very determined individual who I know will listen compassionately to her constituents and always advocate for their best interests.
She will get things done and when things are difficult, her strong character and humor will shine. I know she will bring these strengths with her to the City Council and I hope you’ll support her with your vote.
Heather Cahoon,
Missoula