Shame on Daines and Rosendale

Senator Steve Daines and Representative Matt Rosendale need to be held accountable for their blatant and un-democratic support for the insurrection at our nation’s capital this week. Please speak out. Please contact them via phone, email, or letter.

Steve Daines, shame on you. Own up to the lies you have encouraged and the consequences you have helped to foment. The election was not rigged, the process was valid, the people voted and now it is time for you to get to work. Apologize to Montanans, and to Americans for your complicity and blind support of Trump. Your pleas for money to help Trump fight the election are disgusting. Your back-pedaling at the final hour to cancel your objection to Arizona’s election results doesn’t go unnoticed. Acknowledge your role in the insurrection at the capitol this week.