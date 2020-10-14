Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to tattle on people not following the rules? I’m sure the health department loves all these new rules, since their job has always been to make it harder and harder for people to make a living. How dare someone take their muzzle off while they’re trying to work. Maybe you should look at the CDC’s latest report that 85% of symptomatic COVID patients are habitual mask wearers. It was never about controlling the virus anyway, just a way for the bourgeo pseudo liberals to signal their great virtue. Keep blaming the few who aren’t wearing veils though. Keep watching CNN too. That way you won’t see what’s happening in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Even though our obesity rate passed 40% for the first time ever this year, let’s keep those kids inside looking at screens as much as possible. Even though the flu has killed more children this year than COVID, let’s make sure their lives are ruined forever by fear and ridiculous rules. Forget about living, safety first!