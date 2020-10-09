Shameful attack on Rep. Tschida

Open letter to the Democratic Central Committee:

Congratulations, Montana Democrats. You’ve stooped to another low.

The Montana Democrats recently mailed a “campaign” flyer, attempting to disparage and defame a good man — state representative and Majority Leader Brad Tschida.

The letter falsely stated that Tschida supports human trafficking, placing children in foster care, and opposes suicide prevention efforts for the young. Such slanderous statements should make the blood of voters in his district (and beyond) boil! Blatant lies, everyone.

I’ve known Brad Tschida for 20 years. He’s a champion of families and has dedicated his life to his family, his faith and to mentoring many young people in the Missoula /western Montana area.

To make such horrific statements about Tschida’s character indicates only one thing — Democrats have nothing positive on which to run campaigns, so they must resort to negative, libelous attacks.

If Montana Democrats had any morals or ethics, they’d be ashamed. If they fail to print a retraction concerning this travesty directed at Brad Tschida, we’ll know the answer to the question concerning their morals.

Shameful!