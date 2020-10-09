 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shameful attack on Rep. Tschida

Shameful attack on Rep. Tschida

{{featured_button_text}}

Open letter to the Democratic Central Committee:  

Congratulations, Montana Democrats. You’ve stooped to another low.

The Montana Democrats recently mailed a “campaign” flyer, attempting to disparage and defame a good man — state representative and Majority Leader Brad Tschida.

The letter falsely stated that Tschida supports human trafficking, placing children in foster care, and opposes suicide prevention efforts for the young. Such slanderous statements should make the blood of voters in his district (and beyond) boil! Blatant lies, everyone.

I’ve known Brad Tschida for 20 years. He’s a champion of families and has dedicated his life to his family, his faith and to mentoring many young people in the Missoula /western Montana area.

To make such horrific statements about Tschida’s character indicates only one thing — Democrats have nothing positive on which to run campaigns, so they must resort to negative, libelous attacks.

If Montana Democrats had any morals or ethics, they’d be ashamed. If they fail to print a retraction concerning this travesty directed at Brad Tschida, we’ll know the answer to the question concerning their morals.

Shameful!

Gloria Roark,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News