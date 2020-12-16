 Skip to main content
Shameful to add Montana to lawsuit

Montana Attorney General Fox:

I am a lifelong resident of Montana with deep roots going back for generations.

I am writing you to share my concern with your decision to join a frivolous lawsuit with the intent of undermining the votes in the recent presidential election.

I hang my head in shame because the attorney general of Montana has no courage when others challenge the very tenants of our democracy.

Adding your name to this lawsuit on behalf of Montanans is shameful and I assure you this act will not be forgotten.

Show some courage and stand up for this country and its democratic principles.

Virginia Loranger,

Bigfork

