Shane Morigeau for state auditor

Shane Morigeau for state auditor

Quality health care is a concern for all Montanans, so it is important for voters to take note of the Montana auditor’s race— the individual who will serve as the state’s insurance commissioner. In the recent debate between the two candidates for this office, it was clear Shane Morigeau is the best for the job.

Shane has vowed to be a trustworthy guardian of insurance issues for Montanans. The Republican in the race touts his “business,” experience, but has been embroiled in controversies; the basic hunting and fishing violations he pled guilty to and his several political campaign violations lead one to question his integrity as well as his ability to regulate the questionable ethics of the insurance industry.

Shane Morigeau, on the other hand, is an experienced legislator and attorney; he has vast experience fighting for the rights of Montanans. As state Auditor, he has vowed to advocate for quality insurance for all, to be a watchdog for consumers, and to work with the insurance industry to keep premiums and drug prices low. His standards and values are what are needed in this office.

Vote for Shane Morigeau for state auditor.

Kate Treib,

Missoula

