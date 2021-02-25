Share information to support claims

Last week my sister contacted Sen. Mike Cuffe , R-Eureka, about Senate Bill 169 . The bill is an attempt to change Montana’s voter registration laws. She asked his reasons for the bill and she was told changes were needed because of all the holes and voter discrepancies that were seen in our election.

My sister and I worked the election and saw no discrepancies. She asked if he could show where exactly those discrepancies and holes were. He said, “I don’t have time for this, you have no idea how busy we are.” When asked if he could email her the information when he did have time, his response was, “I said I don’t have time for this!” and he hung up on her.