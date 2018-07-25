One of the biggest issues Montanans shy away from is foreign aid, as well as international relations on a grand scale. I think this may have roots in our primarily conservative upbringings that emphasize domesticity and United States' citizens.
While there are both pluses and minuses to that mindset, we have to recognize that the world is globalized. There is no such thing as even a state that is insular. We can see this becoming apparent in our export industries (including industries that bring lifeblood to Montana like lumber, talc, wheat and tourism), as well as in our politics.
(Helena Mayor) Wilmot Collins demonstrates one of the most positive ways in which this globalism has reached Montana.
In return for the prosperity we've received from this globalization, I think that it is extremely important that we pressure our representatives (U.S. Sens. Tester, Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Gianforte) to make overt efforts to give back to the global community. This means preventing things like family separation at the border for good, and supporting bills such as the Reach Every Mother and Child Act that increase our good graces in the global sphere, not just the domestic. Let's share our Montana strength.
Caelin Marum,
intern,
Borgen Project,
Ennis