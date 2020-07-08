Sharing Montana traits

Fourth of July evening, my wife and I watched fireworks from a remote mountainside. As the sun, set a thirty-something man and his family joined us on the overlook to view the celebrations below. I learned that he, like me, is Montana-born and lives here by choice. Despite differences, my new acquaintance and I shared the Montana traits of skepticism of conformity and the willingness to endure strain as the price of admission to our home.
East and West coast media elites want to call these Montana attributes rugged individualism. Outside political consultants dress up foreign candidates as cowgirls and mountain men so to conceal the truth of these office seekers’ origins in a false conformity to what they really don’t understand. In turn these political climbers dropping in from California, Maryland, New Jersey or Washington promote conformity to single issues and fiction with a promise of easy prosperity. The exact opposite ingredients us Montana-born on that mountain ledge are made outta.
Jerry McDonald,
Thompson Falls
