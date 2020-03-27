Sharon Greef is 'one of us' - McLean isn't

Counties, and states, are divided into legislative districts based on population, and we choose the candidates to representative us in each district. Ravalli County has four state House districts and two Senate districts. Our primary election is June 2. Candidates are busy and that list includes Scott McLean.

Let’s make it clear right now: Scott McLean, you are not one of us! You don’t live in either Florence or Stevensville, you live in Hamilton, and yet you’ve filed to run in House District 88.

The reason the Constitution set up districts is to have a balanced representation. Think rural versus urban. If we didn’t have them then the largest population areas of each state would elect all the legislators.

You do not live in our district. You’re not one of us. How can you know how we think and feel?

A few years ago you were a candidate for the Senate district in the south end of the county, where you live. This year you filed as a candidate for Senate District 44, did your fundraising, handing out your literature, which states, "Paid for by McLean for Senate," also putting up several large signs also stating your candidacy for the Senate seat.