I feel strongly that Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott should drop the contract with the producers of "Live PD."
I find it disrespectful to all citizens, especially those who will have a crisis moment in their lives shared with the television viewing nation without their consent. The damage felt by those featured in the episode, as well as their families, could be profound.
Among other ripple impacts, people may be hesitant to call the sheriff if a blood-seeking film crew is likely to show up.
This is being done so the sheriff can show off the professionalism of his staff. Where? Sheriff conventions? If the sheriff is concerned about the appearance of professionalism, he should ensure his staff is in top shape, well trained and compassionate in helping people in crisis and those who have broken the law, then let the citizens of Missoula County decide.
You have free articles remaining.
I am surprised that I have not heard more public outcry on this issue. Thank you, Missoulian, for covering it.
G. Hoppe,
Missoula