I am honored to support Amber Sherrill for Missoula City Council.
Over a long career, I have been fortunate enough to work with numerous council members, mayors and commissioners. Sherrill is a council candidate who embodies all the positive attributes of the elected officials I had the pleasure to work with since 1979. Her gift of insight, her willingness to listen, her desire to serve all of her constituents (not just a select few), her experience working with businesses and individuals, her commitment to the safe housing, health and welfare of her community: each is a quality not found in candidates less experienced in the “real world” than Amber Sherrill. In my experience, those qualities are all seldom found in one individual who is willing to sacrifice her personal time for the good of a community. Sherrill definitely, and demonstratively, has those qualities and more.
If you desire to elect a candidate who embodies the best of Missoula, who will work tirelessly for Missoula’s economy, her environment and her people, then please support Amber Sherrill. You will have elected a woman who cares for and who works hard for protecting and advancing the values and beliefs of city and county residents.
Patrick O’Herren,
Nine Mile