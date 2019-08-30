Amber Sherrill has worked for decades for our city as a volunteer and leader; her service to Five Valleys Land Trust as both board president and interim executive director has given all of us, and future generations, the gift of open space, trails and wildlife habitat in our city.
Amber Sherrill listens to people before she acts, a rare and key quality in these times. She is thoughtful and wise. She will work to tackle the tough issues facing our city like housing affordability and growth planning.
Sherrill will collaborate to work together to find agreement. But she will also speak up when she disagrees over something that matters to Missoulians.
City Council work is not glamorous, but it’s so very important, which is why Amber Sherrill is running.
She deserves your vote for city council in Ward 4.
Tracy Stone-Manning,
Missoula