Ward 4 and Missoula needs the leadership of Amber Sherrill.
I urge you to vote for her.
On Day One, she will apply her many skills — and determination — to continue to make Missoula a great place to live, work and raise a family.
She has won the endorsement of Missoula Area Central Labor Council, Montana Conservation Voters and the Missoula Democrats.
I can personally speak to her ability to work with a wide range of people for a common purpose. She will be engaged and is not running on a political agenda but for the common good of a vibrant, safe and healthy Missoula community.
She has a wide range of practical skills that can help our community continue to thrive. She is an independent problem solver, a convener, an articulate advocate and fair.
I am glad to call her a friend and am proud to endorse her.
Missoula is doing well, but there are still ways we can make our community even better and provide leadership for other communities. While our nation faces a turbulent time, Sherrill will work for our community, to make sure everyone has a voice and that we can continue to be proud of this place we call home.
C.B. Pearson,
Missoula