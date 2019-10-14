I encourage Ward 4 voters to support Amber Sherrill for Missoula City Council. Her extensive volunteer work on the Board of the Five Valleys Land Trust (and her recent term as president of that board) shows that she knows and cares about the future of Missoula.
We need someone on the council who knows firsthand how nonprofits can fill the gap between citizen needs and what city government can afford to pay for.
I can assure you that Amber Sherrill runs as someone with no rock-hard, preconceived opinions and can be counted on to seek input from all of her fellow citizens before she votes on policies and budgets that will affect Missoula's future.
Bob Hausmann,
Missoula