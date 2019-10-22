I am very excited to support Amber Sherrill to get elected to our Missoula City Council.
I have known Sherrill for over 20 years and have always found her to be open, straightforward, educated on the issues and committed to this community. Her values are in line with most Missoulians, supporting open space, equal opportunity, careful growth and total regard for others. Her style is to listen first and then lead from behind. (Ghandi said "I must follow my people for I am their leader.")
Sherrill will support all Missoulians, be thoughtful about every decision, study the issues and make the best, most reasonable and responsive decisions. And then she will evaluate the decisions she supports and those she does not and make every effort to correct misdirection or support continuing when we are on the right path. Please support Amber Sherrill for City Council!
You have free articles remaining.
Geoffrey Birnbaum,
Missoula