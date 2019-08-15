I am writing to endorse Amber Sherrill to serve Ward 4 for City Council.
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Amber Sherrill for over 15 years as a valued member of our community, and her integrity and honesty has never wavered in the many roles she has played. Sherrill does not shy away from the hard work it takes to make a difference; she is vocal when there is a problem to be fixed, and supportive when it takes many to get something done.
This is her first time running for a political office, and she is stepping up for all the right reasons: because she loves Missoula and is compelled to preserve all that is great here and make a difference in its future. For decades she has improved the lives of many Missoulians through her great work as a volunteer and as director of Five Valleys Land Trust.
As the only Ward 4 candidate endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats, I urge my fellow Missoulians living in Ward 4 to vote for Amber Sherrill on Sept. 10.
Gita Saedi Kiely,
Missoula