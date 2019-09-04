Please join me in supporting Amber Sherrill in the election for Missoula City Council Ward 4.
I have known Sherrill for almost 20 years. For as long as I have known her, Sherrill has been an engaged community member and leader. Sherrill consistently listens to diverse opinions and thoughtfully considers diverging ideas. When others have been willing to follow the status quo, Sherrill at least asks for the reasons behind that status quo.
Sherrill is never afraid to ask the tough questions that will lead to the best solutions. She has excellent judgment and the integrity to do what is right and best for our community. I also have seen Sherrill build consensus even when it seemed that there was no room for agreement.
I know Sherrill to be reliable and trustworthy. She brings a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to everything she does. It is who she is. Sherrill will be a great addition to our City Council.
You have free articles remaining.
Please vote for Amber Sherrill for City Council Ward 4.
Amy Duerk,
Missoula