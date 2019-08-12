Raising two school-age children in today’s political environment is difficult. It has become more challenging to connect with our political leaders, as the best people for the job are shying away due to the toxic political environment we have created for politicians to work in. But I am excited to see that at least in Ward 4, we have a chance to bring in someone my whole family can be proud to call our own.
Amber Sherrill is a compassionate, positive, energetic and driven community member. I have had the opportunity to be a part of her family’s lives. She has raised two strong young ladies who have her same incredible qualities. Her dedication to the emotional, academic, artistic and athletic success of her daughters is second to none. But that dedication spills into everything she does.
She is willing to speak and act in the best interest of our community because she listens. She does not talk at you, but to you. Her energy is contagious and she makes everyone around her want to be a part of it. She will not simply change things, she will create purposeful and sustainable change.
Amber Sherrill has my vote.
Libby Schneider,
Missoula