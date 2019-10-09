Please join me in supporting Amber Sherrill for City Council.
Missoula is changing at a pace few imagined just a decade ago. Change is providing extraordinary opportunities, like expanding local businesses, higher-paying jobs in safe and healthy work environments, and community infrastructure improvements. Change is also presenting challenges, like congested roads, a scarcity of skilled labor and higher housing costs.
The demands on our local leaders are great. Navigating the issues of our time and moving us in a positive direction has never been more complex. Amber Sherrill is a leader who will serve Missoula well on City Council at this important time. She has the ability to learn about the breadth of issues we face. She will work well with others to deliver good outcomes for the community. She will do the right thing even when it’s hard.
Your vote matters, and if you’re considering your vote in Ward 4, you will be served well by a vote for Amber Sherrill.
Grant Kier,
Missoula