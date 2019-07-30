Please join me in supporting Amber Sherrill for Missoula City Council, Ward 4.
Amber Sherrill is deeply committed to her community as shown through her tireless work for open spaces in Missoula, and her service on a number of boards helping develop Missoula’s public-private partnerships.
Sherrill will put her time and effort into the values she believes in. Her presence on the Missoula City Council will elevate and broaden the dialogue on the important issues facing our city, ensuring that everyone is heard, all options are considered and the optimal path forward is chosen.
Please vote for Amber Sherrill for City Council Ward 4.
Monica Tranel,
Missoula