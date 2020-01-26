George Wuerthner (Missoulian Jan. 22) contends that lumber mill owners can’t compete in Montana because timber growth rates are much slower in Montana than in the Southeastern U.S. While it’s certainly true that trees grow faster in the Southeast, it’s also true for most agricultural products grown in Montana. Florida produces a lot more beef at lower unit cost than Montana. Does that mean that Montana beef producers should throw in the towel? How about fruit production? Montana’s unpredictable late spring frosts often makes fruit production more expensive in Montana than say Washington’s Columbia River Valley. Has Wuerthner totally forgotten the merits of “locally grown” products? You’d think for a guy that has voiced concerns over climate change, he’d be sensitive to the carbon footprint of shipping wood products from the Southeast versus growing those products locally. That said, George’s article is just another attempt to shift the blame away from radical environmental groups who have repeatedly sued to stop or delay federal timber sales (i.e. it’s not the lawsuits that have cost hundreds of Montana jobs, it’s slow timber growth rates). Yeah, right.
Mike Hillis,
You have free articles remaining.
Missoula