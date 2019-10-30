I worked with Nick Shontz for most of the 10 years he was at the University of Montana. If I lived in his ward, I would vote for him with no hesitation. Since I don't, I write to those of you who do vote in Ward 6.
Over the last 12 years, I have seen Shontz almost daily and in many situations. I can testify to the strength of his character. He is a man of integrity who listens well and cares. Shontz has an analytic and creative brain when it comes to finding solutions and working with diverse elements. He doesn't get flustered or thrown when dealing with conflicts and he has an open mind while also being decisive when a direction is clear.
Ward 6 residents, I encourage you to vote for community-minded Nick Shontz for City Council.
Janet Sedgley,
Missoula