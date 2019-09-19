Nick Shontz is the right choice for Ward 6. We do not need someone on the Missoula City Council to “protect” our tax dollars. Especially in local politics, the entire vocabulary of protectionism and scarcity is small and unhelpful. We have enough, and more than enough, to improve our community together.
For example, why on earth are the elementary school kids on River and Davis walking and standing in the street? I would pitch in for some sidewalks for them, wouldn’t you? I certainly wouldn’t disdain it as a pet project from a slush fund.
In my neighborhood I want a representative with vision. Bonus points if that person is an entrepreneur, a small business owner, an independent thinker. That is Nick Shontz.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m particularly impressed with his personal experience moving from lower to middle economic class. It seems to produce in him a pragmatic and compassionate approach to city government. Vote for Nick Shontz.
Brian Johnson,
Missoula