We hear that near weekly firearm mass murder in the United States is due to untreated, poorly treated or unrecognized mental illness such as schizophrenia. Missing from that analysis is another, more important factor.
The common feature of firearm mass murder is that these major events are caused by individuals using high-capacity, high-muzzle-energy, semi-automatic weapons.
Mental illness is very common worldwide. It exists in developed and undeveloped countries and is, frankly, difficult to diagnose and treat permanently regardless of location or culture. However, the USA has a disproportionately greater incidence of mass casualty events for a very simple reason. We have far too easy access to the particular semi-automatic weapons which are specifically designed to produce military mass casualties.
Therefore, if we are serious about reducing extreme firearm violence and mass murder, we need to look beyond mental health interventions alone and reduce easy access of the general public to these tools of choice for mass murder as Australia did after their Port Arthur massacre in 1996. Since 1996, there has been no firearm mass murder event of similar magnitude in Australia.
John Mott,
Helena